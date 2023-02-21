Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The SEC has a stablecoin firm in its sights — and it could shake up the whole $137 billion market

February 21, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could be gearing up to take action against Paxos, a company that issues a type of cryptocurrency called stablecoin. The move will have major implications for the $137 billion market. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency designed to mirror real-world assets such as the U.S. dollar. These stablecoins are often backed by real assets such as bonds or cash in reserve.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Its Investment Company Charged for Disclosure Failures and Misstated Filings
  2. Stock futures inch higher as investors brace for Fed minutes: Live updates
  3. Coinbase beats on revenue and earnings, but usage continues to decline
  4. Over 50 hedge funds in Dubai discussions
  5. Elliott makes Man Utd finance offer

Search


Categories