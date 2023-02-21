(CNBC) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could be gearing up to take action against Paxos, a company that issues a type of cryptocurrency called stablecoin. The move will have major implications for the $137 billion market. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency designed to mirror real-world assets such as the U.S. dollar. These stablecoins are often backed by real assets such as bonds or cash in reserve.

To read this article: