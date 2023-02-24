Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed as investors await key inflation and consumer data: Live updates

February 24, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were flat Friday morning after the S&P 500 snapped a four-day losing streak. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 25 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.06% and 0.18%, respectively. Boeing shares slipped more than 2% in extended trading after the company temporarily halted delivery of its 787 Dreamliners over a fuselage issue.

