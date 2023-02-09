Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SEC to increase scrutiny of crypto-trading firms and ESG funds in 2023

February 9, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)The Securities and Exchange Commission will increase its scrutiny of crypto-trading firms and investment advisors as well as Environmental, Social and Governance — or ESG — funds, among other issues on its list of top oversight priorities for 2023. The annual list provides a road map for the SEC’s focus over the coming year and reflects areas it believes pose the most risk to investors and the health of U.S. capital markets.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Kraken to Discontinue Unregistered Sale of Crypto Asset Staking and Pay $30 Million to Settle SEC Charges
  2. Stock futures are flat as investors assess latest earnings reports: Live updates
  3. Yahoo to lay off 20% of staff by year-end, beginning this week
  4. Lyft shares tank 30% after company issues weak guidance
  5. Multi-manager returns come at a cost, says Barclays

Search


Categories