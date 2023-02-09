(CNBC)The Securities and Exchange Commission will increase its scrutiny of crypto-trading firms and investment advisors as well as Environmental, Social and Governance — or ESG — funds, among other issues on its list of top oversight priorities for 2023. The annual list provides a road map for the SEC’s focus over the coming year and reflects areas it believes pose the most risk to investors and the health of U.S. capital markets.
