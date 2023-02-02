Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nasdaq 100 futures rise after Meta posts quarterly revenue beat

February 2, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) S&P 500 futures advanced Wednesday night as investors looked beyond the latest interest rate hike and commentary from the Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the broad market index added 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.7%, helped by Meta shares. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 93 points. Meta surged more than 19% in extended trading after reporting.

