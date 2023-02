(CNBC) Lyft shares fell more than 30% during after-hours trading after issuing weak guidance in its earnings report on Thursday. Here are the key numbers Lyft reported for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2022:

Adjusted loss per share: 74 cents

74 cents Revenue: $1.18 billion, vs. $1.16 billion, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv

To read this article: