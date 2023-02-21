Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

HSBC reports fourth-quarter pre-tax profit of $5.2 billion, beating estimates

February 21, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) HSBC on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings for 2022 that beat analyst expectations. The bank’s reported profit before tax for the three months ended in December was $5.2 billion, 108% higher than $2.5 billion a year ago and better than the $4.97 billion expected in estimates compiled by the bank. HSBC said its fourth-quarter results reflect strong reported revenue growth and lower reported operating expenses.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Its Investment Company Charged for Disclosure Failures and Misstated Filings
  2. Stock futures inch higher as investors brace for Fed minutes: Live updates
  3. Coinbase beats on revenue and earnings, but usage continues to decline
  4. Over 50 hedge funds in Dubai discussions
  5. Elliott makes Man Utd finance offer

Search


Categories