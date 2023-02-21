(CNBC) HSBC on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings for 2022 that beat analyst expectations. The bank’s reported profit before tax for the three months ended in December was $5.2 billion, 108% higher than $2.5 billion a year ago and better than the $4.97 billion expected in estimates compiled by the bank. HSBC said its fourth-quarter results reflect strong reported revenue growth and lower reported operating expenses.

To read this article: