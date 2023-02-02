Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

FedEx is laying off 10% of its officers and directors amid cooling demand

February 2, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) FedEx is cutting more than 10% of its officers and directors, CEO Raj Subramaniam announced Wednesday, as the company slashes corporate jobs to cut costs amid cooling consumer demand. “Unfortunately, this was a necessary action to become a more efficient, agile organization. It is my responsibility to look critically at the business and determine where we can be stronger by better aligning the size of our network with customer demand.”

