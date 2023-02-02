(CNBC) Facebook parent Meta Platforms said in its quarterly earnings statement on Wednesday that it has increased its share repurchase authorization by $40 billion. In 2022 the social network operator bought back about $28 billion in stock, according to the statement. The company began buying back shares in 2017, according to FactSet, but ratcheted quarterly buybacks up above the $10 billion mark for the first time in 2021

