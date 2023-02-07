Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Crypto exchange Binance will suspend U.S. dollar transfers

February 7, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, will suspend U.S. dollar deposits and withdrawals, the company said Monday, without providing a reason for the decision. “We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th,” a Binance spokesperson told CNBC. “Affected customers are being notified directly.” The company said “0.01% of our monthly active users leverage USD bank transfers” and added that “we are working hard to restart service as soon as possible.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Investment Adviser with Multi-Million Dollar Fraud
  2. Winklevoss twins’ crypto exchange Gemini to contribute $100 million to Genesis bankruptcy recovery
  3. Bridgewater names first female co-CIO
  4. Stock futures inch higher as investors await Fed Chair Powell’s speech
  5. Crypto exchange Binance will suspend U.S. dollar transfers

Search


Categories