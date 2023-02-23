CNBC) Chinese tech giant Baidu said Wednesday its artificial intelligence product Ernie bot is set to open to the public next month. The news comes as Microsoft-backed ChatGPT has skyrocketed in popularity for its ability to converse in a human-like tone, generating everything from content summaries to business proposals. ChatGPT is not officially available in China, despite high local interest.
Baidu says its alternative to ChatGPT is coming to the public in March
