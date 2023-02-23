Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Baidu says its alternative to ChatGPT is coming to the public in March

February 23, 2023 : Permanent Link

CNBC) Chinese tech giant Baidu said Wednesday its artificial intelligence product Ernie bot is set to open to the public next month. The news comes as Microsoft-backed ChatGPT has skyrocketed in popularity for its ability to converse in a human-like tone, generating everything from content summaries to business proposals. ChatGPT is not officially available in China, despite high local interest.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Ozy Media and its CEO Carlos Watson Charged with Widespread Scheme to Defraud Investors
  2. Stock futures are little changed as investors await key inflation and consumer data: Live updates
  3. Jamie Dimon says the Federal Reserve has ‘lost a little bit of control of inflation’
  4. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hit with four new criminal charges
  5. Warner Bros Discovery revenue misses as media giant posts big loss

Search


Categories