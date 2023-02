(CNBC) Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Friday as shares of Adani Enterprises plunged 25%, continuing a sell-off triggered by allegations raised by short-seller firm Hindenburg. The Nifty 50 in Mumbai traded 0.1% higher despite Adani companies continuing to drop sharply, while the S&P Sensex rose 0.4% in its early hours of trade.

