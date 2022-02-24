(CNBC) The Federal Reserve is expected to start raising interest rates next month and not slow down until well into 2023, though the slope of the increases might be a bit gentler. Events over the past week, including statements from multiple Fed officials and, to a lesser extent, geopolitical turmoil, have convinced markets that the first-rate move will be just a quarter percentage point.
The market has adjusted its views of how the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.