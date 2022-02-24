Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The market has adjusted its views of how the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates

February 24, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve is expected to start raising interest rates next month and not slow down until well into 2023, though the slope of the increases might be a bit gentler. Events over the past week, including statements from multiple Fed officials and, to a lesser extent, geopolitical turmoil, have convinced markets that the first-rate move will be just a quarter percentage point.

