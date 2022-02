(CNBC)

U.S. stock index futures turned slightly positive in early morning trading on Monday after the S&P posted its best week of 2022, boosted by quarterly earnings reports and a better-than-expected January employment report. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57 points, or about 0.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up roughly 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. Investors will be watching more earnings reports this week.

