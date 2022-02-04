Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Snap shares rocket as much as 62% on first-ever quarterly net profit

February 4, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Snap reported its first quarterly net profit on Thursday, and beat analyst estimates for the fourth quarter on earnings, revenue and user growth. The report comes a day after Facebook parent Meta delivered disappointing guidance for the first quarter that dragged down several social media stocks with it. Snap fell 23.6% Thursday prior to its own earnings announcement but popped as much as 62% after hours, before settling up about 52%.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth just fell almost $30 billion in one day—the second-biggest drop ever
  2. Facebook’s $237.6 billion fall sets record for largest one-day drop in stock market history
  3. Amazon shares soar on cloud revenue beat and huge profit gain from Rivian stake
  4. Snap shares rocket as much as 62% on first-ever quarterly net profit
  5. U.S. stock futures rally after earnings reports from Amazon and Snapchat

Search


Categories