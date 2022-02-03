Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

More than $320 million stolen in latest apparent crypto hack

February 3, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) One of the most popular bridges linking the ethereum and solana blockchains lost more than $320 million Wednesday afternoon in an apparent hack. It is DeFi’s second-biggest exploit ever, just after the $600 million Poly Network crypto heist, and it is the largest attack to date on solana, a rival to ethereum that is increasingly gaining traction in the non-fungible token (NFT) and decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. More than $320 million stolen in latest apparent crypto hack
  2. Facebook shares plunge more than 20% on weak earnings, big forecast miss
  3. Social media stocks crater after Facebook reports disappointing earnings
  4. January’s payrolls report on Friday could be rough, with as many as 400,000 jobs lost by one estimate
  5. Qualcomm beats expectations for revenue and earnings, sales up 30%

Search


Categories