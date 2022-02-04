Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth just fell almost $30 billion in one day—the second-biggest drop ever

February 4, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) With a current net worth of $84.3 billion, it is the first time the 37-year-old hasn’t been one of the 10 richest people on earth since summer 2015. Zuckerberg’s $29.8 billion loss is the second-largest single-day loss in history, surpassed only by the $35 billion that the world’s richest man Elon Musk lost in November after he tweeted about selling 10% of his Tesla stake.

