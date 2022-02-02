(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against Safeguard Metals LLC, and its owner, Jeffrey Santulan, for engaging in a multi-million dollar fraudulent scheme involving hundreds of investors who were at or near retirement age.

According to the SEC’s complaint, from December 2017 through at least July 2021, Safeguard and Santulan acted as investment advisers and persuaded investors to sell their existing securities, transfer the proceeds into self-directed Individual Retirement Accounts, and invest the proceeds into gold and silver coins by making false and misleading statements about the safety and liquidity of the investors’ securities investments, Safeguard’s business, and its compensation.

As alleged, Safeguard fraudulently marketed itself as a full-service investment firm with offices in London, New York City, and Beverly Hills that employed prominent individuals in the securities industry and had $11 billion in assets under management. In reality, Santulan allegedly operated the company from a small leased space in a Woodland Hills, Calif. office building using sales agents. The complaint further alleges that Safeguard’s sales agents used prepared scripts, some written by Santulan, that were filled with false and misleading statements about how the market was going to crash and how their retirement accounts would be frozen under a new ‘unpublicized’ law.

“The federal securities laws prohibit deceptive conduct and material misrepresentations in the purchase or sale of securities,” said Kathryn A. Pyszka, an Associate Director in the SEC’s Chicago Regional Office. “We will take action when, as alleged, parties fraudulently induce investors to sell their securities through lies and deception.”

Safeguard and Santulan also allegedly misled investors about Safeguard’s commissions and markups on the coins, charging average markups of approximately 64% on its sales of silver coins, instead of the 4% to 33% markups that they disclosed to investors. According to the complaint, Safeguard obtained approximately $67 million from the sale of coins to more than 450 mostly elderly, retail investors, and kept approximately $25.5 million in mark ups.

The SEC’s complaint, which was filed in federal district court in Los Angeles, Calif., charges Safeguard and Santulan with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws. The SEC is seeking permanent injunctions, disgorgement of allegedly ill-gotten gains, plus interest, and civil penalties.