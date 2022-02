(Opalesque) VC funding in the Americas more than doubles to record US$64.5 billion while Europe sees record-breaking VC investment even as M&A dries up. According to a KPMG report, total fintech investment in the Americas rose from US$83.5 billion in 2020 to US$105 billion in 2021 (US$53.7 billion in H2’21).

