(CNBC) U.S. stock futures fell sharply Wednesday evening as Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. Dow futures fell 719 points, or 2.2%, while futures tied to the S&P 500 were down 2.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures declined 2.5%. Meanwhile, oil prices popped, with West Texas Intermediate futures trading 2.9% higher at $94.79 per barrel.

