(CNBC) Alphabet announced a 20-for-1 stock split in its Q4 2021 earnings report on Tuesday – for all 3 classes of its stock. Before its earnings report sent shares up more than 8%, Alphabet’s Class A shares closed at $2,753. (These shares, which were the main class of shares for Google until 2012, trade at a slight premium to its newer Class C shares, which carry no voting rights.)

