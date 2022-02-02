Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Alphabet stock split could pave the way for addition to the Dow Jones Industrial Average

February 2, 2022

(CNBC) Alphabet announced a 20-for-1 stock split in its Q4 2021 earnings report on Tuesday – for all 3 classes of its stock.  Before its earnings report sent shares up more than 8%, Alphabet’s Class A shares closed at $2,753. (These shares, which were the main class of shares for Google until 2012, trade at a slight premium to its newer Class C shares, which carry no voting rights.)

