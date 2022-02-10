Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

15% of Professional Investors expect to have over 10% of assets in digital assets, says digital asset Hedge Fund manager Nickel

February 10, 2022 : Permanent Link

(HedgeWeek) A new study of institutional investors and wealth managers, who collectively manage around USD110 billion in assets, reveals that 15 per cent believe that long-term over 10 per cent of the funds they help to manage will be in digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and tokenised investment vehicles

