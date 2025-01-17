Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Wall Street banks had a great quarter, and the boom times are just starting

January 17, 2025 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) American investment banks just disclosed a record-smashing quarter, helped by surging trading activity around the U.S. election and a pickup in investment banking deal flow. Traders at JPMorgan Chase, for instance, have never had a better fourth quarter after seeing revenue surge 21% to $7 billion, while Goldman Sachs’ equities business generated $13.4 billion for the full year — also a record. For Wall Street, it was a welcome return to the type of environment craved by traders and bankers after a muted period when the Federal Reserve was raising rates as it grappled with inflation.

