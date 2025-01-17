Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Trump and bitcoin: BlackRock predicts another historic year for crypto

January 17, 2025 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin should rip higher under President-elect Donald Trump, according to BlackRock’s ETF chief. Samara Cohen, the firm’s ETF and index instruments chief investment officer, thinks cryptocurrency deregulation will “absolutely” propel bitcoin to another historic year. “There will be progress made on… FIT21 [“Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act.] There will be progress made on stable coins.

