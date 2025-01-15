Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SEC sues Elon Musk, alleging failure to properly disclose Twitter ownership

January 15, 2025

(CNBC) The SEC filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk on Tuesday, alleging the billionaire committed securities fraud in 2022 by failing to disclose he had amassed an active stake in Twitter, a secrecy that allowed him to buy shares at “artificially low prices.” Prior to the acquisition, he’d built up a position in the company of greater than 5%, which would’ve required disclosing his holdings to the public within 10 calendar days of reaching that threshold.

