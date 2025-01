(CNBC) Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Wednesday, with China stocks declining after President Donald Trump’s comments on imposing a 10% tariff on China. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.26%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 1.36%, and the Topix rose 0.87%. South Korea’s Kospi added 3.67% while the Kosdaq traded 0.93% higher.

To read this article: