Xerox to cut 15% of its workforce

January 4, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Xerox on Wednesday announced it will cut 15% of its workforce as part of a plan to implement a new organizational structure and operating model. Xerox, which offers digital printing and document management technologies, had about 20,500 employees as of Dec. 31, 2022, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Based on this figure, Wednesday’s layoffs will affect about 3,075 employees.

