(CNBC)Super Micro Computer, one of the best-performing tech stocks of the past few years, soared 36% last week to a record, after the maker of data center hardware issued preliminary financial results that exceeded estimates. The company said revenue for the fiscal second quarter, which ended Dec. 31, will come in at $3.6 billion to $3.65 billion, well above prior guidance of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion.

