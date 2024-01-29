Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures Sunday Night fall ahead of big tech earnings and Fed meeting decision:

January 29, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures fell across the board Sunday night as Wall Street looked toward several mega-cap tech earnings reports and the Federal Reserve’s rate policy decision.  Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 86 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futureswere down 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. The three major averages all rose during the previous trading week following encouraging economic data.

