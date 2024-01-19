Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Mark Zuckerberg indicates Meta is spending billions of dollars on Nvidia AI chips

(CNBC) Meta is spending billions of dollars on Nvidia’s popular computer chips, which are at the heart of artificial intelligence research and projects. In an Instagram Reels post on Thursday, Zuckerberg said the company’s “future roadmap” for AI requires it to build a “massive compute infrastructure.” By the end of 2024, Zuckerberg said that infrastructure will include 350,000 H100 graphics cards from Nvidia.

