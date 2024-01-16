(CNBC) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who also owns the social network X (formerly known as Twitter), said Monday that he wants about 25% of voting control over his electric vehicle business. Musk already owns around 13% of Tesla, or approximately 411 million shares of the company’s 3.19 billion shares in common stock outstanding, as reported in the company’s last financial filing for the third quarter of 2023.

