Busy Fed week, tech earnings could dictate the course of this rally, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

January 30, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Investors are embarking on a hectic week with key tech companies reporting and a big Federal Reserve meeting – and it could shape the next steps for the stock market’s rally, said Fundstrat’s Tom Lee. Microsoft and Alphabet are posting their latest results on Tuesday after the closing bell, while Meta Platforms, Apple and Amazon are due on Thursday afternoon. Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft popped to fresh highs during Monday’s session.

