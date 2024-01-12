Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin rallies to 2-year high of $49,000 then fizzles as crypto ETFs debut

January 12, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The cryptocurrency was last up 1% at $46,289.15, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier, it punched above $49,000, reaching levels not seen since December 2021. Meanwhile, the price of ether jumped 5% to May 2022 highs. It last traded at $2,594.60. The ETF approval is a landmark victory for the crypto industry, which first sought to launch a bitcoin ETF more than 10 years ago.

