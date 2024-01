(CNBC) Bitcoin extended its losses on Monday, dipping below $40,000 for the first time this year and pulling the rest of the crypto market down with it. The price of bitcoin was last lower by 3.9% at $40,052.76, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier, it fell to $39,414.80, its lowest level since Dec. 3. Ether dropped 5% to $2,333.00.

To read this article: