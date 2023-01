(CNBC) Electric vehicle maker Tesla reported earnings after the bell, beating on both earnings and revenue. Shares rose more than 5% after hours after CEO Elon Musk said the company might be able to produce 2 million cars this year. Here are the results.

Earnings (adjusted): $1.19 vs $1.13 per share expected, per Refinitiv

