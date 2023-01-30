Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tesla just had its best week since May 2013

January 30, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Tesla The stock rose 11% on Friday to close at $177.88. The rebound followed a six-month period in which Tesla shares had declined more than 40%. The stock’s 65% plunge in 2022 was its worst in Tesla’s 12-plus years as a public company. Shares surged 33% this week, marking their best weekly performance since May 2013 and second best on record. The stock rose 11% on Friday to close at $177.88. The rebound followed a six-month period in which Tesla shares had declined more than 40%. The stock’s 65% plunge in 2022 was its worst in Tesla’s 12-plus years as a public company

