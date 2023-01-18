Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

FTX says $415 million of crypto was hacked

January 18, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bankrupt crypto firm FTX said on Tuesday that $415 million worth of crypto was hacked from the exchange’s accounts, representing a sizable portion of the identified assets the company is trying to recover. In a presentation titled “Maximizing FTX Recoveries,” lawyers and advisors for FTX debtors updated the total liquid assets identified for recovery, and said they’re valued at about $5.5 billion.

