Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Everyone’s watching Meta’s earnings report for a hint at how online ads are doing

January 31, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Wall Street’s worst year since 2008 wreaked havoc on tech companies, particularly those reliant on digital advertising. Facebook parent Meta lost almost two-thirds of its value in 2022 as year-over-year revenue fell in consecutive quarters, leading the company in November to cut 13% of its workforce. Snap’s stock plummeted 81% as growth dipped into the single digits, and the company opted not to provide a forecast for two straight periods.

To read this article;

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Final Judgment Against Defendant for Role in Offering Fraud
  2. Stock futures tick lower as traders await the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike decision
  3. Fed expected to slow rate hiking to a quarter point but will stay unrelenting in inflation battle
  4. Bitcoin grabs lion's share of $117m digital assets fund flows
  5. Why AMD is faring much better than Intel in the same tough economy

Search


Categories