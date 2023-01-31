(CNBC) Wall Street’s worst year since 2008 wreaked havoc on tech companies, particularly those reliant on digital advertising. Facebook parent Meta lost almost two-thirds of its value in 2022 as year-over-year revenue fell in consecutive quarters, leading the company in November to cut 13% of its workforce. Snap’s stock plummeted 81% as growth dipped into the single digits, and the company opted not to provide a forecast for two straight periods.

