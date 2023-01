(Hedgeweek) The managed futures industry cut its monthly loss to -0.13% in December, following a -1.33% loss a month earlier, according to the Barclay CTA Index, compiled by BarclayHedge. CTAs were in positive territory for the year, however, posting a 7.33% return for 2022, riding a string of gains in eight of the past 12 months.

