Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

China’s recovery may mean the Fed will have to hike rates longer

January 19, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) As the end of China’s stringent Covid restrictions quickens the country’s economic recovery, concerns about pent-up Chinese demand — and the inflation that may follow — could mean bad news for the U.S. Federal Reserve. Economic data indicates that the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes are pulling down U.S. inflation, but China’s demand could make commodity prices return to levels from early 2022.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Investors pull $111bn from hedge funds in 2022
  2. Light Street hedge fund down 54% in 2022
  3. U.S. GDP rose 2.9% in the fourth quarter, more than expected even as recession fears loom
  4. Stock futures tick down after the Dow posts a five-day win streak
  5. Intel’s horrible quarter revealed an inventory glut and underused factories

Search


Categories