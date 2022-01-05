Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Warren Buffett makes over $120 billion on Apple’s rise to $3 trillion, among his best bets ever

January 5, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Warren Buffett’s out-of-character bet on Apple may end up being one of his winningest investments, making more than $120 billion on paper as the tech giant shattered yet another record to top a $3 trillion market valuation this week. Berkshire Hathaway began buying Apple stock in 2016 and by mid-2018, the conglomerate accumulated 5% ownership of the iPhone maker, a stake that cost $36 billion. Flash forward to 2022 and the Apple investment is now worth $160 billion as the massive rally extended into the new year.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge fund Senvest posts 85% return in 2021 riding GameStop meme, among Wall Street’s best
  2. Federal Reserve puts wheels in motion for balance sheet reduction
  3. How market ‘stress tests’ are reshaping the hedge fund-prime broker dynamic
  4. Franklin Templeton acquires quant asset management firm O’Shaughnessy Asset Management
  5. Digital asset investment products see yearly inflows of $9.3bn in 2021 versus $6.8bn in 2020

Search


Categories