Varenne Capital achieves net inflows in excess of $1bn in 2021

January 11, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Varenne Capital Partners, a Paris, France-based investment firm founded in 2003, achieved net inflows in excess of $1 billion from investors amid strong fund performance in 2021, as assets under management reached $4.3 billion at year-end December 31. The firm expanded its 37-member team, promoting Bo Huang as Head of International Business to lead marketing and business development in Asia, Europe and the US, and hiring Jonathan Monat to support growth in North American markets.

