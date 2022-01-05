(Opalesque) Last year marked the strongest year for corporate pension plans since before the financial crisis of 2007, said a study. According to an analysis by Willis Towers Watson, the aggregate pension funded status of U.S. defined benefit pension plans is estimated to be 96% at the end of 2021, up sharply from 88% at the end of 2020. That is the highest funded status since 2007, the last year defined benefit plans of the Fortune 1000 were fully funded.

