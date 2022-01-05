(Opalesque) Last year marked the strongest year for corporate pension plans since before the financial crisis of 2007, said a study. According to an analysis by Willis Towers Watson, the aggregate pension funded status of U.S. defined benefit pension plans is estimated to be 96% at the end of 2021, up sharply from 88% at the end of 2020. That is the highest funded status since 2007, the last year defined benefit plans of the Fortune 1000 were fully funded.
U.S. corporate pensions are the healthiest since the financial crisis
