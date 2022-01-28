Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The Hedge fund that made $700 million on GameStop knew it was time to sell after an Elon Musk tweet

January 28, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) One hedge fund got the GameStop trade just about perfectly right last year — buying it under $10 and selling when the meme stock peaked. The sell signal it used? An Elon Musk tweet. That’s how 2021?s top-performing hedge fund, Senvest Management, was able to notch $700 million in profit from GameStop and bring its annual return to more than 85%. The trade was the firm’s single best in its 25 years in existence.

