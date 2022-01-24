(CNBC) Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading Sunday, following the S&P 500?s worst week since March 2020, as investors awaited more corporate earnings results and a key policy decision from the Federal Reserve. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 120 points. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.5% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.9%. The overnight action followed a brutal week on Wall Street in the face of mixed company earnings and worries about rising interest rates.

To read this article: