Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures rise following S&P 500?s worst week since March 2020

January 24, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading Sunday, following the S&P 500?s worst week since March 2020, as investors awaited more corporate earnings results and a key policy decision from the Federal Reserve. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 120 points. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.5% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.9%. The overnight action followed a brutal week on Wall Street in the face of mixed company earnings and worries about rising interest rates.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Final Judgment Against Promoter Charged in a Fraudulent Pyramid Scheme.
  2. Microsoft beats on earnings and revenue, delivers upbeat forecast for fiscal third quarter
  3. ‘Take a chill pill, stay long’ — Anthony Scaramucci says bitcoin’s recent plunge won’t last
  4. The Fed is likely to signal a March interest rate hike and that further policy tightening is coming
  5. Stock futures rise slightly after another wild ride on Wall Street, Fed meeting in focus

Search


Categories