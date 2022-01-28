Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures rise as market set to wrap up a wild week, Apple shares pop

January 28, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures rose in overnight trading Thursday, boosted by a jump in Apple shares, as Wall Street looks to wrap up a roller-coaster week on a high note. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 100 points. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 0.7%. Shares of Apple popped nearly 5% in after-hours trading after the company reported its largest single quarter in terms of revenue ever.

