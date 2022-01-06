Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Rivian stock plunges after news of Amazon-Stellantis deal

January 6, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stellantis, the automaker formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, said Wednesday that Amazon will provide its in-car dashboard software and cloud services. Amazon will also be the first commercial customer of Stellantis’ Ram ProMaster battery-electric vehicle, slated for 2023. The collaboration between the two companies comes two months after Amazon-backed electric vehicle Rivian debuted on the Nasdaq.

