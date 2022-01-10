Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Inflation, rising rates and the Federal Reserve could whip stocks around in the week ahead

January 10, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The bond market could again set the course for the week ahead, after rapidly rising interest rates gave stocks a choppy start to the new year. In the coming week, key inflation reports are expected, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is slated to testify Tuesday at his nomination hearing before a Senate panel, while the hearing on Fed Governor Lael Brainard’s nomination to the post of vice chair is set for Thursday.

