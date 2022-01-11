Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Higher interest rates upset stock market as hot inflation tests the Fed

January 11, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stocks resumed their sell-off on Monday as government bond yields continued to trek upward, a hint that many traders are growing more certain that the Federal Reserve will move in the next few months to raise interest rates. Traders say the pressure on U.S. stocks isn’t thanks to material concerns about the economy or fears of a massive Covid-19 resurgence, but portfolio repositioning for a world with higher borrowing costs.

