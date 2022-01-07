Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds are selling tech shares at their fastest pace in a decade as rates spike

January 7, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Surging bond yields have triggered hedge funds to sell growth-focused technology shares at a speed not seen in the past decade. The hedge fund community dumped tech stocks in the four sessions between Dec. 30 and Tuesday as interest rates spiked. The four-session tech unloading marked the biggest sale in dollar terms in more than 10 years, reaching a record since Goldman Sachs’ prime brokerage started tracking the data.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges ICO Issuer and Founder with Defrauding Investors
  2. Here’s how much money Apple CEO Tim Cook made in 2021
  3. The Federal Reserve is scaring markets with the triple threat of policy tightening
  4. Hedge funds are selling tech shares at their fastest pace in a decade as rates spike
  5. GameStop shares surge on report it will create NFT marketplace

Search


Categories