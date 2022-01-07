(CNBC) Surging bond yields have triggered hedge funds to sell growth-focused technology shares at a speed not seen in the past decade. The hedge fund community dumped tech stocks in the four sessions between Dec. 30 and Tuesday as interest rates spiked. The four-session tech unloading marked the biggest sale in dollar terms in more than 10 years, reaching a record since Goldman Sachs’ prime brokerage started tracking the data.
Hedge funds are selling tech shares at their fastest pace in a decade as rates spike
