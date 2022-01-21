(Opalesque) Hedge fund managers reversed losses in November and gained 1.01% in December, bringing their 2021 return to 9.49% – the second best annual performance since 2010. Hedge funds were supported by the robust performance of the global equity market as represented by the MSCI ACWI (Local) which returned 3.55% over the month. Around 75.8% of the constituents of the Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index generated positive returns in 2021.

